Telangana And Andhra Cms, Governors Pay Tributes To Babu Jagjivan Ram

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 5 (IANS) The Chief Ministers and Governors of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter and former Deputy Prime Minister Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy paid tributes to the great leader's portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the efforts undertaken by the leader for the welfare of the downtrodden sections and the working class.

He recalled that Babu Jagjivan Ram fought against caste discrimination and untouchability, and dedicated his entire life to upholding the rights of Dalits. The Chief Minister stated that, inspired by Babuji, the government in Telangana is striving to ensure social justice and the well-being of all sections of society.

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla extended warm greetings to the people on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti.

He described Babu Jagjivan Ram as a towering national leader, freedom fighter, and champion of social justice who worked for the upliftment of the marginalised. His commitment to equality and inclusive development helped shape a progressive India.

The Governor stated that his legacy should live forever, inspiring generations to build a just, inclusive, and compassionate society.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram, calling him a valiant hero who dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of marginalised sections.

He noted that, as a social reformer, Babu Jagjivan Ram fought against untouchability and awakened public consciousness. Serving as a parliamentarian for a long period, he demonstrated his mettle in Legislative Assemblies, and until his last moments, he strived solely for the emancipation of the Dalit community, said the Chief Minister.

While offering his profound respects to Babu Jagjivan Ram, the Chief Minister hoped that future generations would carry forward his inspiration.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer paid rich tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary. The Governor said Jagjivan Ram was a great leader and freedom fighter who worked for equality and the welfare of all sections of society.

His valuable contributions to nation-building and his commitment to social justice continue to inspire people of the nation, said the governor.