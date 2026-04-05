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Polls Close in Maldives Landmark Local Council Elections
(MENAFN) Polls closed Saturday in the Maldives as citizens cast ballots in pivotal local council elections held alongside a nationwide constitutional referendum widely regarded as a defining moment for the country's political structure, local media reported.
Voting concluded at 5:00 PM local time (1200 GMT), though voters already queued inside polling stations were permitted to complete their ballots, according to a local English-language news outlet.
The island nation's electoral authority is expected to release official results by midnight Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday.
A total of 294,876 registered voters were eligible to participate in Saturday's vote.
The referendum stems from a constitutional amendment passed by parliament on February 10, which proposes allowing presidential and parliamentary elections to be conducted simultaneously while also establishing a fixed start date for parliamentary terms — changes that would significantly reshape the country's electoral calendar.
President Mohamed Muizzu exercised his civic right at a polling station within his own constituency, participating across all three ballots: the local council elections, the Women's Development Committee (WDC) elections, and the public referendum.
Saturday's vote marked a rare convergence of three separate electoral processes — local council polls, WDC elections, and the constitutional referendum — held concurrently across the archipelago nation, with the central question before voters being whether presidential and parliamentary contests should be unified under a single election date.
Voting concluded at 5:00 PM local time (1200 GMT), though voters already queued inside polling stations were permitted to complete their ballots, according to a local English-language news outlet.
The island nation's electoral authority is expected to release official results by midnight Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday.
A total of 294,876 registered voters were eligible to participate in Saturday's vote.
The referendum stems from a constitutional amendment passed by parliament on February 10, which proposes allowing presidential and parliamentary elections to be conducted simultaneously while also establishing a fixed start date for parliamentary terms — changes that would significantly reshape the country's electoral calendar.
President Mohamed Muizzu exercised his civic right at a polling station within his own constituency, participating across all three ballots: the local council elections, the Women's Development Committee (WDC) elections, and the public referendum.
Saturday's vote marked a rare convergence of three separate electoral processes — local council polls, WDC elections, and the constitutional referendum — held concurrently across the archipelago nation, with the central question before voters being whether presidential and parliamentary contests should be unified under a single election date.
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