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Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market


2026-04-05 02:04:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
March 23 - March 30 -
March 24 - March 31 1.7
March 25 - April 1 1.7
March 26 - April 2 1.7
March 27 - April 3 1.7
Average rate per week
-
Average rate per week
1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by 0.011 manat this week, while the weighted average rate amounted to 1.95955 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
March 23 - March 30 -
March 24 - March 31 1.9498
March 25 - April 1 1.9661
March 26 - April 2 1.9615
March 27 - April 3 1.9608
Average rate per week
-
Average rate per week
1.95955

The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles increased by 0.0225 this week, and the weighted average amounted to 2.10025 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
March 23 - March 30 -
March 24 - March 31 2.0898
March 25 - April 1 2.0902
March 26 - April 2 2.1087
March 27 - April 3 2.1123
Average rate per week
-
Average rate per week
2.10025

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001, and the weighted average rate amounted to 0.038175 manat.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
March 23 - March 30 -
March 24 - March 31 0.0382
March 25 - April 1 0.0382
March 26 - April 2 0.0382
March 27 - April 3 0.0381
Average rate per week
-
Average rate per week
0.038175

March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 were non-working days due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the information pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.

MENAFN05042026000187011040ID1110943458



Trend News Agency

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