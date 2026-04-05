Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Currency Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The official
exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar, as
set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged
this week, Trend
reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7
manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
-
|
March 24
|
-
|
March 31
|
1.7
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
1.7
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
1.7
|
March 27
|
-
|
April 3
|
1.7
|
|
-
|
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro grew by
0.011 manat this week, while the weighted average rate amounted to
1.95955 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
-
|
March 24
|
-
|
March 31
|
1.9498
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
1.9661
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
1.9615
|
March 27
|
-
|
April 3
|
1.9608
|
|
-
|
|
1.95955
The official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian
rubles increased by 0.0225 this week, and the weighted average
amounted to 2.10025 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian
ruble
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
-
|
March 24
|
-
|
March 31
|
2.0898
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
2.0902
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
2.1087
|
March 27
|
-
|
April 3
|
2.1123
|
|
-
|
|
2.10025
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the
Turkish lira dipped by 0.0001, and the weighted average rate
amounted to 0.038175 manat.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
March 23
|
-
|
March 30
|
-
|
March 24
|
-
|
March 31
|
0.0382
|
March 25
|
-
|
April 1
|
0.0382
|
March 26
|
-
|
April 2
|
0.0382
|
March 27
|
-
|
April 3
|
0.0381
|
|
-
|
|
0.038175
March 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 were non-working days
due to the Novruz and Ramadan holidays. Consequently, the
information pertaining to those dates remains undisclosed.
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