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Turkmenistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Grows In 1Q2026

Turkmenistan's Foreign Trade Turnover Grows In 1Q2026


2026-04-05 02:04:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. Turkmenistan's foreign trade turnover increased by 3.7% in January-March 2026, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The data was presented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Khojamyrat Geldimyradov during a government meeting on the country's macroeconomic performance for the first quarter of 2026, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, on April 3.

During the reporting period, the volume of produced goods rose by 10.4% compared to the same period of last year, with positive production indicators recorded across all sectors of the economy.

Retail trade turnover also increased by 10.4% year-on-year, reflecting steady consumer activity in the country.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the European Union exceeded $2.1 billion in 2025, nearly doubling compared to 2024, when it stood at around $1.1 billion, according to the European Commission's data.

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Trend News Agency

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