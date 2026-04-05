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Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Odesa, Two Injured

Russian Drone Attack Sparks Fires In Odesa, Two Injured


2026-04-05 02:04:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack on the city, cars and a balcony of a residential building caught fire in one of the districts," he wrote.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured.

The official said more details would be provided later.

Read also: Man wounded during Odesa shelling on March 28 dies in hospital

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of UAVs moving from the Black Sea area toward Odesa. An air raid alert was declared in the city.

Illustrative photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

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