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Erdogan, Rutte Discuss Ukraine, Iran Wars, Preparations For NATO Summit

Erdogan, Rutte Discuss Ukraine, Iran Wars, Preparations For NATO Summit


2026-04-05 02:04:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Turkish president's office reported this on X.

"The call addressed issues concerning NATO, as well as regional and global matters," the statement said.

The Turkish leader called on the international community to step up efforts to end the war in Iran.

"Drawing attention to NATO's support for Türkiye's air defense, President Erdogan stated that the solidarity displayed in this regard has once again demonstrated the Alliance's deterrence," the presidential office said.

Read also: Erdogan assures of continued support from Turkey for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan also highlighted "Türkiye's ongoing efforts for the termination of the Ukraine-Russia war through peace."

"Marking the 77th foundation anniversary of NATO, President Erdogan voiced Türkiye's hope that decisions that would render the Alliance more resilient and effective against future challenges will be taken during the upcoming NATO Summit in Ankara on July 7-8, 2026," the statement said.

Earlier reports said that during his visit to Istanbul, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reached agreements with Erdoğan on new steps in security cooperation.

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