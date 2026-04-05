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Russia Loses 1,180 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

Russia Loses 1,180 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day


2026-04-05 02:04:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

In addition, Russian forces have lost 11,839 (+4) tanks, 24,350 (+6) armored combat vehicles, 39,439 (+61) artillery systems, 1,719 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,338 (+0) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 350 (+0) helicopters, 219,443 (+2,427) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,517 (+0) cruise missiles, 33 (+0) warships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 87,355 (+206) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,112 (+3) units of special equipment.

Read also: Ukrainian drone operators destroy Russian Solntsepyok flamethrower system in Kharkiv region

The figures on enemy losses are being specified.

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UkrinForm

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