Ukraine Air Defenses Down 76 Of 93 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

On the night of April 4-5 (from 18:00 on April 4), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 93 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones, launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, as well as Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea. Around 60 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The aerial assault was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data as of 08:00, air defense forces shot down or suppressed 76 enemy UAVs across the north, south, and east of the country.

Enemy strikes involving 17 attack drones were recorded at ten locations, while debris from downed drones fell at three locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still detected in Ukrainian airspace.