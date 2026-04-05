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Russia Rebukes US-Israeli Missile Attacks on Iran Nuclear Plant
(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday issued a sharp condemnation of US-Israeli missile strikes targeting the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran, extending condolences over the death of one of the facility's employees.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned in an official statement that Moscow is actively alerting the international community to a situation edging dangerously close to catastrophe, describing conditions around the plant as approaching a "dangerous threshold."
The ministry invoked remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who voiced deep alarm over the assault and reaffirmed that military forces must never target critical nuclear infrastructure.
"It is clear that his remarks are addressed to those carrying out the attacks, who continue, without hesitation and even with a certain reckless zeal, to strike Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure, which falls under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Iran's comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA," said the statement.
Moscow characterized the strikes against Bushehr and other IAEA-safeguarded Iranian nuclear sites as "unlawful and reckless actions" that leave an "indelible stain" on the global standing of those responsible.
"In effect, they have completely undermined their previous standing in the field of nuclear nonproliferation, as well as nuclear and physical security, demonstrating that they no longer recognize any norms or constraints," Zakharova said.
The Foreign Ministry further called for a comprehensive and impartial evaluation of the damage these US-Israeli strikes have inflicted on the global Non-Proliferation Treaty framework, urging that the matter be formally addressed at the treaty's scheduled April 27 review conference.
"The worst can still be avoided, but to achieve this, strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Bushehr plant, must be stopped immediately," said the statement.
Saturday's assault struck the Bushehr nuclear facility alongside several major petrochemical installations, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special economic zones.
The broader conflict has gripped the region since the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded with waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel and neighboring states, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations harboring US military installations.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned in an official statement that Moscow is actively alerting the international community to a situation edging dangerously close to catastrophe, describing conditions around the plant as approaching a "dangerous threshold."
The ministry invoked remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who voiced deep alarm over the assault and reaffirmed that military forces must never target critical nuclear infrastructure.
"It is clear that his remarks are addressed to those carrying out the attacks, who continue, without hesitation and even with a certain reckless zeal, to strike Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure, which falls under the Non-Proliferation Treaty and Iran's comprehensive safeguards agreement with the IAEA," said the statement.
Moscow characterized the strikes against Bushehr and other IAEA-safeguarded Iranian nuclear sites as "unlawful and reckless actions" that leave an "indelible stain" on the global standing of those responsible.
"In effect, they have completely undermined their previous standing in the field of nuclear nonproliferation, as well as nuclear and physical security, demonstrating that they no longer recognize any norms or constraints," Zakharova said.
The Foreign Ministry further called for a comprehensive and impartial evaluation of the damage these US-Israeli strikes have inflicted on the global Non-Proliferation Treaty framework, urging that the matter be formally addressed at the treaty's scheduled April 27 review conference.
"The worst can still be avoided, but to achieve this, strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, including the Bushehr plant, must be stopped immediately," said the statement.
Saturday's assault struck the Bushehr nuclear facility alongside several major petrochemical installations, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special economic zones.
The broader conflict has gripped the region since the United States and Israel launched a coordinated offensive against Iran on February 28, a campaign that has claimed more than 1,340 lives to date — among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has since responded with waves of drone and missile attacks directed at Israel and neighboring states, including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations harboring US military installations.
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