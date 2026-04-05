Kerala Locals Express Excitement For Amit Shah's Roadshow In Beypore Today

MENAFN - IANS) Beypore (Kerala), April 5 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Beypore in Kerala on Sunday, where he will spearhead a high-intensity roadshow in support of NDA candidate K.P. Prakash Babu.

The roadshow forms part of an election campaign by the NDA ahead of the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, scheduled for April 9. The procession is scheduled to pass through key stretches from Mathottam Bijith Junction to Naduvattam and Perachanangadi.

In the lead-up to the event, enthusiasm among local residents and BJP supporters was visible, with many gathering for the Home Minister's roadshow.

"Many people are gathered here for our leader, Amit Shah. We are very happy," a local resident told IANS.

Another attendee expressed hope for political change in the state, saying, "We want a change, and we want the BJP to form a government here. We are excited for Home Minister Amit Shah's visit."

A BJP supporter told IANS, "Every seat will go to the BJP this time. We want a change here. Our blessings and love are with Home Minister Amit Shah."

Another local also highlighted expectations from the visit, stating, "This time, we want the BJP government here. We are happy that the top leadership of the party is visiting us today."

Authorities have made extensive preparations for the roadshow, with heightened security arrangements in place as large crowds of supporters continue to gather for the programme.

Earlier on Saturday, Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Kerala's Thiruvalla, where he opened his speech with the slogans "Jai Keralam! Jai Vikasita Keralam!"

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the growing trust of the people in the NDA, along with strong backing from women across Kerala, is clearly visible.

He remarked that although he had visited the state earlier, the current atmosphere appears markedly different and indicative of change, adding that Kerala seems prepared for a historic transformation.