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Zelenskyy Set for Talks with Erdogan in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Istanbul on Saturday for a one-day working visit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as both leaders seek to advance ceasefire efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war and address deepening instability across two of the world's most volatile regions.
Zelenskyy confirmed his arrival on X, the US-based social media platform, stating: "We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people's lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East," and adding that "important meetings are scheduled" throughout the visit.
The Istanbul Process in Focus
The talks are expected to span a broad agenda, encompassing bilateral cooperation, regional security developments, and — most critically — renewed momentum toward a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. A particular emphasis will be placed on the Istanbul Process, the diplomatic framework that has previously served as a rare channel for Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.
Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, in an earlier statement previewing the visit, confirmed that discussions would center on "bilateral interest and regional developments," as well as sustained efforts to broker a durable end to the conflict and achieve a lasting solution.
Türkiye's role as a neutral mediator has made Erdoğan one of the few leaders maintaining open lines of communication with both Kyiv and Moscow — a diplomatic posture that has consistently placed Istanbul at the heart of the war's peace architecture and underscores the significance of Saturday's high-level exchange.
Zelenskyy confirmed his arrival on X, the US-based social media platform, stating: "We are working to strengthen our partnership to ensure real protection of people's lives, advance stability and guarantee security in our Europe, as well as in the Middle East," and adding that "important meetings are scheduled" throughout the visit.
The Istanbul Process in Focus
The talks are expected to span a broad agenda, encompassing bilateral cooperation, regional security developments, and — most critically — renewed momentum toward a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow. A particular emphasis will be placed on the Istanbul Process, the diplomatic framework that has previously served as a rare channel for Russian-Ukrainian negotiations.
Turkish Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, in an earlier statement previewing the visit, confirmed that discussions would center on "bilateral interest and regional developments," as well as sustained efforts to broker a durable end to the conflict and achieve a lasting solution.
Türkiye's role as a neutral mediator has made Erdoğan one of the few leaders maintaining open lines of communication with both Kyiv and Moscow — a diplomatic posture that has consistently placed Istanbul at the heart of the war's peace architecture and underscores the significance of Saturday's high-level exchange.
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