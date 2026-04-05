CAIT Urges Govt To Curb Growing Malpractices Of E-Commerce Platforms, Seeks Retail Reforms

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The government should take immediate and decisive action to curb the growing malpractices of certain e-commerce and quick commerce companies, as such activities are severely distorting India's retail trade ecosystem, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said on Sunday.

The BJP MP expressed serious concern over the unchecked and unfair practices adopted by certain foreign-funded e-commerce entities, which are creating an uneven playing field for India's more than nine crore traders, who form the backbone of the nation's supply chain and employment ecosystem.

He highlighted that practices such as predatory pricing, deep discounting, dark patterns, inventory-led models disguised as marketplaces, preferential treatment to select sellers, and the rapid expansion of dark stores are not only anti-competitive but are also threatening the survival of small and medium traders.

“These companies cannot be allowed to operate in a manner that undermines India's economic sovereignty and disrupts fair competition. A level playing field between offline and online trade is essential for a balanced and sustainable growth of the economy,” Khandelwal noted.

He demanded the immediate finalisation and implementation of a comprehensive National E-commerce Policy, along with stringent regulatory frameworks and robust enforcement mechanisms to curb such malpractices and protect the interests of domestic trade.

Welcoming the passage of the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0, Khandelwal said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has reinforced its commitment towards trust-based governance and ease of doing business.

He stated that this progressive reform will go a long way in boosting confidence among traders and entrepreneurs across the country.

Emphasising the need for institutional reforms, Khandelwal also called for the establishment of a 'National Retail Development Council,' which would provide structured representation to the trading community in policymaking.

Policies impacting trade must be formulated with active participation of stakeholders.

“A National Retail Development Council will ensure that the voice of traders is heard and integrated into the policy framework, leading to more practical and effective governance,” he added.

-IANS

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