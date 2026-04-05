Delhi Police Apprehend Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Multiple Robbery, Vehicle Theft Cases

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended a habitual and desperate offender following a targeted operation based on actionable intelligence.

According to a press release issued by the Special Staff of South District police on Sunday, Akshat Maheshwari, aged 25, and a resident of Rajapuri, Bharat Vihar, Dwarka, Delhi (presently residing at Sangam Vihar, Delhi), was wanted in five criminal cases, including robbery, burglary, and motor vehicle theft.

He had also been declared a Proclaimed Offender in cases related to robbery and motor vehicle theft and had been absconding for 1.4 years, frequently changing hideouts.

The release stated,“The vigilant staff of Special Staff, South District, has done commendable work by apprehending a desperate robber, auto-lifter, and burglar, namely Akshat Maheshwari.”

The operation was carried out under the directions of senior officers as part of a special drive to trace proclaimed offenders. During record scrutiny, Maheshwari was identified as a proclaimed offender in two cases. The team, comprising Sub Inspector Amit Grewal, ASI Dushyant, Head Constable Manish, HC Rakesh, and HC Sandeep, was led by Inspector Anuj Kumar and supervised by Arvind Kumar, ACP/OPS/SD, who employed technical surveillance and informer inputs to track the accused.

On April 4, specific intelligence indicated Maheshwari's presence near Cherry County, Greater Noida. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a raid and successfully apprehended the accused. During interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in three additional cases of motor vehicle theft and burglary.

The press release further detailed the cases linked to Maheshwari: FIR No. 77/25 u/s 309(4) BNS, Police Station K.M. Pur (PO), FIR No. 80038489/25 u/s 305/331(3) BNS, PS Defence Colony, FIR No. 002928/25 u/s 305(b) BNS, PS Defence Colony, FIR No. 005843/25 u/s 305(b) BNS, PS Jagat Puri and FIR No. 033334/24 u/s 305(b) BNS, PS Defence Colony (PO).

The release highlighted Maheshwari's extensive criminal background, noting involvement in over eight previous cases, including theft, receiving stolen property (IPC 379/411), and burglary, registered across multiple police stations, including Binda Pur, Vasant Vihar, Safdarjung Enclave, Sangam Vihar, Preet Vihar, and Okhla Industrial Area.

The police concluded the release by stating,“The team involved in this commendable work is being suitably rewarded,” recognising the efforts of officers in apprehending a dangerous offender and ensuring public safety.