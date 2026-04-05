La Liga: Barca Take Big Step Towards Title With Atletico Win

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, April 5 (IANS) FC Barcelona took a massive step towards winning this season's La Liga title with a 2-1 win away to Atletico Madrid, while Real Madrid lost to Mallorca with the same score.

The result gives Barcelona a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga with eight matches left. Robert Lewandowski scored the decisive goal in the 87th minute after a brilliant action from Joao Cancelo, who turned the defense inside out before hitting a shot from close range that Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso could only parry, while it rebounded in off Lewandowski's shoulder, reports Xinhua.

An entertaining first half sprang to life in the 39th minute when Giuliano Simeone put Atletico ahead with an assured finish after running onto a long ball from former FC Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet to beat goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Atletico's lead lasted just three minutes before Marcus Rashford made it 1-1 with a low shot after exchanging passes with Dani Olmo.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men in first half injury time as Nico Gonzalez was sent off after bringing down Lamine Yamal on the edge of the Atletico penalty area.

Barcelona controlled the ball in the second half, with Musso making two fine saves to deny Ferran Torres.

Earlier, Real Madrid were stunned by a 2-1 defeat away to Mallorca, who climbed out of the bottom three with the three points.

Real Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa brought Kylian Mbappe into the starting 11, while Vinicius Jr began the game on the substitutes' bench after picking up a slight knock while on international duty.

Both of Mallorca's goals came after poor defending from Real Madrid, with Manu Morlanes given plenty of space to control and fire home the opening goal in the 41st minute.

Real Madrid put Mallorca under intense pressure in the second half and looked to have saved at least a point when Eder Militao, returning after five months out with a knee injury, powered in a stunning header.

Mallorca hit back almost immediately, and Real Madrid's defense was missing again as a ball came in from the left and Vedat Muriqi was able to pick his spot in the 91st minute.

Real Sociedad enjoyed a 2-0 win at home to relegation-threatened Levante with Jon Martin's first-half header and a tap-up from substitute Brais Mendez with around 10 minutes left to play.

Real Sociedad suffered a setback in the second half when newly capped Spain international Ander Barrenetxea had to leave the pitch due to injury.

Real Betis' poor recent form continues with a goalless home draw against Espanyol, who has still not won a game in 2026.