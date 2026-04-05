Babu Jagjivan Ram's Invaluable Contribution To Nation Will Always Be Remembered: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary, honouring the former Deputy Prime Minister for dedicating his life to equality and social justice.

Jagjivan Ram, born April 5, 1908, was a Dalit leader, freedom fighter, and key political figure whose birth date is observed as Samata Diwas in parts of India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Humble salutations to former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to equality and social justice. His invaluable contribution to the nation will always be remembered."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, paying tributes to the former Deputy PM, called him "the pioneer of social justice".

"Babu Jagjivan Ji dedicated his entire life to national service and social justice. He made unprecedented contributions to the freedom struggle and steadfastly confronted divisive forces while opposing religious conversion. His struggle for the rights of the weaker and deprived sections of society will continue to inspire us forever," Shah said in a post on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to social media and paid homage to Babu Jagjivan Ram.

"On the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji, a pioneer of social justice, a great freedom fighter, and a skilled administrator, I pay my humble respects to him. As a pioneer of social justice, Babu Jagjivan Ram ji performed the noble task of changing the condition and direction of the poor, Dalits, and deprived," Nadda posted on X.

"Your unprecedented efforts for the upliftment of the nation and society are an inspiration to all of us," he said.

Taking to X, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid heartfelt tributes to the former Deputy PM.

"On the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram ji, who served as the former Deputy Prime Minister and the country's Defence Minister, I pay my respects to him. Social justice and the defence of India were the highest priorities of his life. His contribution to the nation's development and its protection will always be remembered," Singh said.

Jagjivan Ram was a lifelong advocate for equality and the abolition of untouchability. In 1935, he co-founded the All India Depressed Classes League to fight for the rights and equality of Dalits.

He coordinated demonstrations against caste discrimination during his university years at Banaras Hindu University and the University of Calcutta, and subsequently organised rural labour movements following his election to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1937.

As a member of the Constituent Assembly (1946–1950), he was instrumental in incorporating provisions for reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in education, employment, and legislatures into the Indian Constitution.