Fastest Growing Lawn Care Cities US

MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 3, 2026 9:10 am - GreenPal's latest market data shows Nashville posted the biggest jump in lawn care bookings last month as spring demand accelerated across U.S. cities.

GreenPal, the online marketplace that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals, said Nashville was the fastest-growing lawn care market on its platform over the last month, with bookings climbing from 1,267 to 23,556, an increase of 1,758%.

The company's latest city-by-city report shows spring demand building quickly across several major markets. Atlanta posted the second-largest increase in bookings, rising from 1,924 to 18,108, up 841%. Jacksonville grew from 1,229 to 7,355, up 498%, while Fort Worth increased from 1,605 to 9,386, up 485%.

Several other cities also posted strong month-over-month gains. Houston rose from 5,505 bookings to 17,795, up 223%. Orlando increased from 5,014 to 16,116, up 221%. St. Petersburg climbed from 1,482 to 4,696, up 217%, while Tampa moved from 3,670 to 10,696, up 192%. San Antonio also posted a solid increase, growing from 2,261 bookings to 5,392, up 138%.

Revenue moved up alongside bookings in many of the same markets. Nashville's revenue climbed from $140,641 last month to $1,105,831 this month, a 686% increase. Atlanta posted 754% revenue growth, while Jacksonville rose 534% and Fort Worth increased 505%.

GreenPal said the pattern reflects how quickly local demand can build when spring weather arrives. In many warm-weather and transitional markets, homeowners move fast to line up mowing service and set recurring appointments once grass growth picks up.

What Homeowners Should Know

For homeowners, the biggest takeaway is that spring demand does not rise evenly across the country. Some markets heat up much faster than others, and that can make it harder to book a preferred lawn care company if service is left until the last minute.

The data also indicates that demand, rather than price alone, is driving this jump. In several of the markets with the biggest increases, booking activity rose much faster than average job value. That points to more homeowners getting on the schedule early, rather than a sudden spike in pricing.

“We always see demand pick up when the weather breaks, but some cities really take off faster than others,” said Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal.“Nashville made a big move this month, and Atlanta was right behind it. That tells me homeowners are trying to get ahead of the season and lock in service early. In a market where demand is heating up, waiting too long can leave you with fewer solid options.”

Not every city moved in the same direction. Richmond was the only market in this dataset to show a decline in bookings, slipping from 1,167 to 1,110, down 5%. GreenPal said that kind of variation shows how local weather, seasonality, and market conditions can shape lawn care demand from one city to the next.

Key Facts

. Fastest-growing city by bookings: Nashville - up 1,758% from 1,267 to 23,556

. Second-fastest-growing city by bookings: Atlanta-up 841% from 1,924 to 18,108

. Other high-growth cities by bookings: Jacksonville +498%, Fort Worth +485%, Houston +223%, Orlando +221%, St. Petersburg +217%, Tampa +192%, San Antonio +138%

. Top revenue growth markets: Atlanta +754%, Nashville +686%, Jacksonville +534%, and Fort Worth +505%

. One market moved the other way: Richmond bookings fell 5%, from 1,167 to 1,110

About GreenPal

GreenPal is an online marketplace that helps homeowners find and book local lawn care professionals. Customers can compare prices, reviews, and availability, while lawn care companies use the platform to win new business and manage recurring service. GreenPal operates across major U.S. markets and regularly publishes data on lawn care pricing and seasonal service trends.