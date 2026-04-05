Ukraine Boosts Farm Equipment Compensation To 40% For Farmers In War-Affected Areas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram.

The government continues to support Ukrainian agricultural producers, Svyrydenko said, noting that a number of changes for farmers in frontline areas were adopted this week.

In particular, the program for compensating the cost of domestically produced agricultural machinery has been expanded under the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

"For agricultural producers in combat zones, compensation will now cover 40% (instead of 25%), provided that more than 80% of their land is located in areas of active hostilities. For 2026, UAH 1.8 billion has been allocated. The program covers 166 manufacturers and more than 14,000 equipment items," Svyrydenko said.

Regarding compensation for irrigation costs, Svyrydenko noted that the state will cover up to 80% of expenses (excluding VAT) for the repair, reconstruction, and construction of irrigation systems and pumping stations in frontline and de-occupied regions.

Ukrainian demining units clear nearly 900 hectares of liberated territories in March – Defense Ministry

Under the program for compensation of lost crops, 236 agricultural producers in the Kherson region will receive UAH 4,700 per hectare (up to 2,000 hectares). Payments from the state budget will begin next week.

As for livestock support, Svyrydenko said that applications will open on April 7: UAH 7,000 per cow (for farms with 3-100 cattle) and UAH 2,000 per goat or sheep (for herds of 5-500 animals) through the State Agrarian Register.

Overall, the government is implementing a comprehensive package of programs, including grants, compensation, direct payments, livestock support, and insurance. To strengthen energy independence amid limited electricity supply, preferential loans are also available, including "5-7-9%" programs and zero-interest loans of up to UAH 10 million for energy equipment.

You can buy Ukrinform photos here