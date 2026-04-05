Iran Vows To Open 'Gates Of Hell' For US Forces, Mocks Trump's 48-Hr Hormuz Ultimatum - 'Helpless, Nervous...Stupid'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran late on Saturday mocked Donald Trump 's 48-hour ultimatum as "helpless", "nervous", and "stupid", hours after the US President threatened to unleash "all hell" if the Tehran did not make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, prompting sharp replies from Iran.

In response, General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, the commander of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, dismissed Trump's ultimatum, calling it a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action", as per news agency AFP.

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The Iranian general also echoed the language of Trump's Truth Social post, and fired back, saying, "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you".

Trump had earlier issued a 10-day ultimatum to Tehran, but in between, had an extension to a pause on strikes against Iran's infrastructure until 6 April.

At the time, the US President had attributed the pause to good and productive talks with Iran, a claim that has since been rejected by Tehran.

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"As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others, they are going very well," Trump posted on Truth Social on 26 March.

Prior to this, the US President had announced a delay in strikes against Iranian power plants for five days, citing ongoing engagements with Tehran.

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Trump's escalating rhetoric over the Strait of Hormuz comes amid a steep rise in global oil prices, with the Brent crude benchmark touching $109 a barrel on Saturday.

While the price of Brent Crude has increased over 50% since the start of the war, triggered by US and Israeli strikes against Iran on 28 February, gas prices have also seen a steep increase in the US, which goes for crucial midterm elections later this year.

The average price of gas in the US climbed to $4.10 this week, a 12-cent increase from the last, according to data from AAA. March also marked the first time since 2022 that gas prices in the US topped $4, and prices have soared by 37% since February 28.

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While Trump, in an address last week, assured Americans that the price hike would be short lived, the Strait of Hormuz-through which around 20% of the the world's oil passes-still remains effectively closed, with Iran only allowing vessels of selected nations to transit.

The US President is also facing his lowest approval rating yet this term, at just 36%, according to a March 24 poll by Reuters. The majority of Americans also oppose the Iran war, with 61% disapproving of the strikes, and 35% backing them.