Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Western Disturbance Impacts Delhi-NCR Rain, Winds, Temperature Drop

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Unstable weather continues across Delhi-NCR as a western disturbance brings clouds, light rain, and gusty winds. While temperatures dip slightly, fluctuating conditions and moderate air quality remain a concern this week

Weather across Delhi-NCR remains unsettled due to an active western disturbance. Over the past few days, residents have experienced dense cloud cover, occasional light showers, and gusty winds. Although a yellow alert was issued by the India Meteorological Department, rainfall has largely been scattered and mild rather than widespread.

For April 5, skies are expected to stay cloudy with a possibility of thunderstorms by evening. However, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued, indicating relatively moderate weather activity despite the overcast conditions.

The recent rain has brought some relief from rising heat, causing temperatures to drop slightly. Morning temperatures hovered around 19°C, while the daytime maximum is likely to reach close to 30°C. This marks a noticeable shift from previous warmer days, though fluctuations are expected in the coming week.

Air quality, meanwhile, has shown mixed trends. While rainfall and winds helped improve pollution levels temporarily, several areas continue to report AQI in the moderate to poor range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall AQI has improved compared to earlier days but is still not in the 'good' category.

The current weather pattern is expected to persist until around April 8, with intermittent rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds likely to continue. A fresh yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday, with light rain and wind speeds of 30–40 kmph predicted.

These unseasonal conditions are raising concerns among farmers, particularly due to damage to standing crops like wheat and mustard. Hailstorms and strong winds in parts of the region have increased the risk of reduced yield, adding to financial worries for the agricultural community.