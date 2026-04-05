Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu Sees Widespread Rainfall, IMD Warns Of More Showers Ahead

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Scattered rains across Tamil Nadu have brought relief from intense summer heat, with several districts witnessing sudden showers. The weather department has now issued fresh alerts for rain, thunderstorms

Several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced unexpected rainfall, cooling down soaring temperatures. Hill stations like Kodaikanal and Ooty received short but intense showers, while districts such as Dindigul, Vellore, Salem, and Perambalur also saw widespread rain. In some places, strong winds caused disruptions, including fallen trees and traffic delays. Tourists in Yercaud were caught in sudden downpours, adding both excitement and inconvenience.

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough extending from Marathwada to South Tamil Nadu is driving the current weather pattern. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is likely in select areas, especially in hilly regions like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, and Theni. Additionally, districts such as Virudhunagar, Madurai, and Sivaganga may witness heavier spells at isolated locations.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures remain high in several regions. Recently, Madurai recorded over 100°F, while Trichy and Thoothukudi crossed 102°F. Going forward, North Tamil Nadu may see a gradual temperature rise of 2–3°C over the next few days, while South Tamil Nadu is expected to remain relatively stable. Chennai is likely to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 37°C. No specific warning has been issued for fishermen at this time.