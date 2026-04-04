Crips Gang Member Pleads Guilty To March 2021 Bronx Murder

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced that ALIEU JARJOU, a/k/a“Scally,” a/k/a“Lu Scally,” pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to his criminal activities as a member of the“Rollin 20s” set of the Crips, including the March 2021 murder of Jadon Robinson.

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