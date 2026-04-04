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Defendant Who Conspired To Traffick Methamphetamine In Northeast Arkansas Sentenced To 11 Years In Federal Prison


2026-04-04 10:47:13
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Amie Dawn Eggers of Jonesboro will spend the next 132 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine actual and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

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