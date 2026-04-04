Karisma Kapoor Reveals Neetu Kapoor Had Fainted Right In The Middle Of Her Wedding With Rishi Kapoor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor recently shared an unknown fact about Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Singh from her wedding day with Bollywood late star Rishi Kapoor.

Talking about it on the singing reality show Indian Idol, Karisma revealed how Neetu Singh had fainted right in the middle of her wedding, seeing so many stars and so much of crowd.

She mentioned that that particular episode had scared everybody in the family.

“Ek interesting story bhi kahi jaati hai ki itne saare stars aur itni bheed ke beech Neetu aunty shaadi mein faint ho gayi thi. Sab bahut dar gaye the,” revealed Karisma.

She added,“Unka chhota sa dabba har jagah unke saath jaata hain. She doesn't indulge even in biryani. We always tease her, but we truly look up to her for her fitness and discipline at her age.”

Karisma also recalled the star studded wedding of Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor.

“Main ek special trivia bata sakti hoon ki I was fortunate to attend Chintu uncle aur Neetu aunty ki shaadi. Main bahut koshish kar rahi thi bride ke paas baithne ke liye. I remember shaadi mein itne saare stars aaye the. I was very young, but I was so happy because it was a family wedding and I got to see so many stars.”

She added,“Mere family mein itne saare legends hain ki I am a fan of all of them. I think Neetu aunty has a very special place because unmein jo chanchalpan tha, unka jo feel tha, woh alag hi kuch tha.“

Talking highly about her aunt and the star Neetu Singh who now goes by the surname Kapoor, said,“Of course, she is one of the biggest legends in our family and someone I look up to even today.”

Revealing Neetu Kapoor's different eating habits, that are very unlikely the quintessential Kapoor style, Karisma said,“Ek bahut hi khasiyat hai hamare Kapoor family mein sab bahut khana khate hain, lekin Neetu aunty bilkul opposite hain. She is very particular about her eating habits

Karisma Kapoor and choreographer Geeta Kapur were seen as a part of Indian Idol as special guests for The Golden Jubilee episode.

–IANS

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