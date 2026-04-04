Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' Trailer Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 5 (IANS) The makers of director Vignesh Shivan's long-awaited romantic drama 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)', featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead, have now released a trailer of the romantic entertainer, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The trailer introduces a futuristic world where relationships are validated not by instinct, but by an algorithm. Pradeep plays a spirited youngster who crosses paths with Dheena at a rehab centre, only to realise she is completely glued to her phone. She values digital judgement more than human connection. What follows is the hero's heartfelt mission to prove that real love doesn't need tech approval.

The trailer presents Pradeep in an energetic avatar. Krithi Shetty brings freshness to the role of Dheena. SJ Suryah, with his signature flair, adds intrigue, and the supporting cast- Yogi Babu, Seeman, and Gouri Kishan, promise solid entertainment.

Ravi Varman's visuals give the narrative a crisp futuristic sheen, and Anirudh Ravichander's lively score adds both rhythm and emotional resonance. Vignesh Shivan appears to blend humour, youthfulness, and a relevant message with ease. The production values look grand.

The film, which is slated to hit screens on April 10 this year, has been produced by actress Nayanthara along with Seven Screen Studio Lalit Kumar.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the film's release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year.

However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year. Sources in the industry had said that the makers were looking to release the film during the Valentine's Day weekend. However, that did not happen.

Finally, director Vignesh Shivan announced last week that his film would release on April 3 this year. However, now, it looks that might also not happen.

The film has triggered a lot of excitement among fans as it features Pradeep Ranganthan, who until now, has a 100 per cent success record in the Tamil film industry. Every single film of his until now has emerged a success, with his most recent film 'Dude' going on to emerge a major blockbuster.