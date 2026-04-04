Ukraine Extradites Foreign Fighter Who Fought For Russia To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the National Police of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The 45-year-old former English teacher signed a two-year contract with the Russian Armed Forces in October 2023.

He was assigned to a unit of the First Slavyansk Brigade of the so-called DPR, serving as an assistant grenadier in an assault company and fighting in the Donetsk region.

The individual used the call signs "Lev" and "Rafik" and participated directly in hostilities against Ukraine, despite having no prior military experience.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces captured him on June 21, 2024, near Ocheretyne. He was then held at the Lviv pre-trial detention center.

At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, investigators from the National Police's Main Investigation Department carried out the necessary procedural steps and confirmed his involvement in illegal armed formations.

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According to Azerbaijan's State Security Service, he has been charged with creating and participating in illegal armed groups, as well as financing and supporting them. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine stressed that the transfer of the foreign prisoner of war to his country of citizenship was carried out in accordance with the extradition decision and fully complied with international humanitarian law and human rights standards.

Photo credit: National Police of Ukraine