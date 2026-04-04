Russia Carries Out 14 Massive Combined Attacks During Winter Ihnat
"Every day our air defense repels enemy attacks with standard drones, but there are also combined, large-scale attacks. During the winter period, there were 14 of them," Ihnat said.Read also: Defense Forces strike fuel trains in temporarily occupied Luhansk region
According to him, the enemy's priority targets are critical infrastructure facilities – energy, gas production, the oil industry, and certain enterprises. However, civilian objects are also frequently hit, resulting in injuries and deaths.
As reported, air defense forces neutralized 260 out of 286 drones launched by Russia in an attack on Ukraine starting from the evening of April 3.
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