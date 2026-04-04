US Senators Warn On Chinese Autos Threat

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 5 (IANS) Top US senators have urged President Donald Trump to block Chinese automakers from operating in the United States, warning of risks to national security and American jobs, according to a congressional press release.

Senators Tammy Baldwin, Chuck Schumer, and Elissa Slotkin called for action after Trump signalled openness to Chinese firms entering the US market, saying at a forum:“Let China come in.”

In a letter to the president, the lawmakers warned:“Allowing automakers headquartered in China, which operate with backing from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), to build and sell vehicles in the United States would have far-reaching consequences for our economic and national security.”

They added:“We urge you to stay the course and make it clear that Chinese auto manufacturers and their products present unprecedented dangers to our economic and national security, and their manufacture, sale, or operation on US soil is non-negotiable.”

The senators also asked the administration to prohibit Chinese vehicles made in Canada and Mexico from entering the US, and to coordinate with allies to counter what they described as a growing global threat.

The letter said the US auto sector accounts for roughly 3 to 5 percent of GDP and supports about 10.95 million jobs, including a wide supply chain spanning steel, semiconductors and tyres.

Lawmakers argued that Chinese state subsidies and labour practices distort competition. They said China's system of“illegal state subsidies” and“low wages, and poor working conditions” creates an uneven playing field for US workers.

They also warned that Chinese firms' vertically integrated supply chains could displace American jobs.“For every job on a vehicle assembly line, there are roughly two jobs in the auto parts and supplier network,” the letter noted.

The senators flagged growing Chinese auto ties with Canada and Mexico, including reduced Canadian tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, as a potential threat to North American trade arrangements.

National security concerns featured prominently. Lawmakers said modern connected vehicles could transmit sensitive data about infrastructure. They warned such systems“can connect with systems outside of the vehicle itself, sending information about our infrastructure and built environment to external entities.”

They also raised concerns about remote control risks and links between Chinese companies and military-civil fusion strategies.

“The United States must reaffirm our clear position – that Chinese vehicles of all types and automakers are not welcome to operate here in any capacity,” the senators said, urging continued restrictions on connected vehicles.

The push reflects broader bipartisan concerns in Washington over China's role in critical supply chains, including technology, manufacturing and infrastructure.