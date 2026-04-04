US Senator Slams China On Religious Freedom

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 5 (IANS) A senior US lawmaker has criticised China's record on religious freedom ahead of Easter, accusing the Chinese Communist Party of persecuting Christians and calling for greater freedoms in the country.

Chairman John Moolenaar of the Select Committee on China said the faith of imprisoned Christians in China would continue to inspire others despite state repression.

“When he was imprisoned for his faith in Jesus, Paul wrote to the Philippians, 'It has become clear throughout the whole palace guard and to everyone else that I am in chains for Christ. And because of my chains, most of the brothers and sisters have become confident in the Lord and dare all the more to proclaim the gospel without fear,'” Moolenaar said in a statement marking Easter.

He drew parallels between early Christian persecution and present-day conditions in China.

“Such is the case in China, where the CCP's chains on Pastor Jin, Jimmy Lai, and other followers of Jesus will only encourage others to spread the good news of Christ's victory over the grave,” he said.

Moolenaar also called on Chinese leadership to change course.

“As we celebrate Easter this Sunday, I pray that just as Paul was once a vicious oppressor of Christians, that Xi Jinping and the CCP will see the light and allow the people of China to have freedom of religion – a right we have had as Americans for 250 years,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing scrutiny in Washington over China's treatment of religious minorities, including Christians, Muslims, and other faith groups.

Lawmakers from both the Republican and Democratic parties have frequently raised concerns over restrictions on worship, surveillance, and detention linked to religious practices.

The statement also reflects broader tensions between Washington and Beijing, where human rights issues remain a persistent point of friction alongside trade, technology, and security disputes.