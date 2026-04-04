US Aircraft Loss In Iran Raises Stakes As Search Efforts Intensify

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 5 (IANS) The United States is racing to locate a missing airman after a fighter jet was shot down over Iran, as Washington and Tehran trade escalating threats that signal a dangerous new phase in the conflict.

US forces continued search-and-rescue operations on Saturday for a crew member from an F-15 fighter jet that was shot down over Iran, marking a significant escalation in direct hostilities, according to The Washington Post.

The aircraft, one of two US warplanes lost to hostile fire on Friday, went down during combat operations. One crew member was rescued, while the second remains unaccounted for.

The incident is the first known case of an American crewed aircraft being shot down inside Iranian territory since the war began, raising concerns within the Pentagon about the risks of deeper engagement.

Rescue operations have been fraught with danger.

Two US helicopters involved in the mission were hit by Iranian fire, injuring personnel, while Iranian state media broadcast appeals offering a“valuable” reward for the capture of the missing airman, The Washington Post reported.

Separately, an A-10 attack aircraft was also struck but its pilot was able to eject safely and was later recovered, according to Fox News.

The developments come amid sharply rising rhetoric on both sides.

President Donald Trump has warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe consequences, posting that“time is running out - 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Iranian military officials have responded with similar language, warning that the“gates of hell will be opened upon you” if attacks continue, CNN reported.

The exchange of threats reflects intensifying pressure around the Strait, a critical global energy route that Iran has effectively restricted in response to US-Israeli strikes.

US officials had previously claimed air superiority, but the shootdown has raised fresh questions about the extent of Iran's remaining air defence systems and operational resilience.

Search efforts are ongoing in hostile terrain.

Iranian tribesmen have reportedly fired at US helicopters participating in the rescue mission, while local groups have been mobilised to locate the missing airman, according to CNN.

The situation has also created a potential political complication for Washington.

If the missing crew member is captured, it could complicate ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to push Tehran toward negotiations, The Washington Post noted.

Despite the risks, US officials have signalled that recovery operations will continue.

“Our recovery forces, our combat search-and-rescue capabilities are so well-trained and capable that they're going to stop at nothing until we get our crew member back,” Ravi Chaudhary, a former US Air Force official, told CNN.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have reportedly paused strikes in areas where the missing airman is believed to be located and are sharing intelligence with US forces, according to The New York Times.

The conflict, now in its sixth week, continues to expand across the region, with strikes reported in Iran, Lebanon and elsewhere.