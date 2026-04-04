Studenteb5 Launches Grandfathering Countdown To Track Critical 2026 EB-5 Deadline

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StudentEB5's free Grandfathering Countdown tracks the time remaining until the September 30, 2026 EB-5 filing deadline. Investors who file their I-526E petition before that date are protected from future legislative lapses under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022. Because petition preparation takes months, the tool is designed to show prospective investors how much time they actually have to work with.

StudentEB5 has launched the Grandfathering Countdown, a free interactive tool that tracks the time remaining until the September 30, 2026 EB-5 grandfathering deadline. The tool is available now at .

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 made sweeping changes to the investor visa program. Among those changes was a grandfathering provision that protects investors from the consequences of future legislative lapses. The EB-5 program has lapsed before. In the years prior to the Reform Act, Congress repeatedly failed to reauthorize the program on time, creating periods where the program was technically suspended and investors who had not yet filed were left in uncertainty. The grandfathering provision was designed to prevent that outcome from affecting investors who had already committed to the process.

But that protection is not automatic. It applies only to investors who file their I-526E petitions before September 30, 2026. Investors who miss that date do not receive the same legislative protection, which means a future lapse or program change could affect their application in ways that grandfathered investors would be shielded from. The deadline is fixed and USCIS has given no indication that it will be extended.

What makes this deadline particularly demanding is the nature of the EB-5 process itself. Filing an I-526E petition is not something that can be done quickly. Before a petition can be submitted, an investor must select a qualifying project, conduct due diligence on that project, prepare and organize their source of funds documentation, and work with an immigration attorney to prepare the petition itself. That process takes months under normal circumstances and longer when complications arise. Investors who wait until mid-2026 to begin are unlikely to file in time.

The Grandfathering Countdown keeps the September 30, 2026 date visible and concrete. The tool displays the time remaining until the deadline in real time, giving prospective investors a clear picture of how much runway they actually have. That visibility matters because the deadline can feel abstract until it is measured in months and weeks rather than years.

The countdown is also designed to communicate something that a calendar date alone does not: the EB-5 process has a minimum lead time that investors need to respect. Seeing the deadline tick down in real time makes it easier to understand why starting early is not just advisable but necessary for anyone who wants to file before the window closes.

"We see a lot of investors who know about the September 2026 deadline but have not internalized what it means for when they need to start," said the StudentEB5 team. "By the time they account for project selection, due diligence, source of funds documentation, and petition preparation, the timeline is a lot tighter than it looks. This tool makes that visible."

The Grandfathering Countdown is free to use and requires no registration. It is part of StudentEB5's suite of free tools built to help prospective EB-5 investors plan and act with accurate information.

For more information visit .