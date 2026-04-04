Global Food Prices Reach Highest Level Since December 2025
The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, reached 128.5 points in March, up 2.4 percent compared to adjusted February level.
In a separate report, the FAO slightly raised its forecast for global cereal production in 2025 to 3.036 billion tons, representing an annual increase of about 5.8 percent.
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