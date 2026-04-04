Global Food Prices Reach Highest Level Since December 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Global food prices rose in March to their highest level since December 2025, marking the second consecutive monthly increase.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported on Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks changes in a basket of internationally traded food commodities, reached 128.5 points in March, up 2.4 percent compared to adjusted February level.

In a separate report, the FAO slightly raised its forecast for global cereal production in 2025 to 3.036 billion tons, representing an annual increase of about 5.8 percent.