German Diesel Prices Hit Record High At Start Of Easter Holiday

Amman, April 4 (Petra) -- Diesel prices in Germany rose to a new record on Saturday at the start of the Easter holiday, Deutsche Welle reported.The average daily price of diesel reached 2.391 euros ($2.75) per litre, the highest level on record.In a bid to ensure transparency and curb rising prices, the German government changed the rules from Wednesday, allowing fuel stations to increase prices only once.

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