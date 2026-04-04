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German Diesel Prices Hit Record High At Start Of Easter Holiday


2026-04-04 07:34:10
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, April 4 (Petra) -- Diesel prices in Germany rose to a new record on Saturday at the start of the Easter holiday, Deutsche Welle reported.
The average daily price of diesel reached 2.391 euros ($2.75) per litre, the highest level on record.
In a bid to ensure transparency and curb rising prices, the German government changed the rules from Wednesday, allowing fuel stations to increase prices only once.

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Jordan News Agency

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