GAM Says AVTR Fully Owned, Subject To Governance Rules

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 4 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality said that Amman Vision Treatment & Recycling (AVTR) is a company fully owned by the municipality and represents its strategic arm in developing the solid waste management ecosystem.In a clarification regarding reports circulated on some social media pages about the company, the municipality said the firm had attracted 30 local and foreign companies and floated an international tender for waste management and processing within the municipality's jurisdiction, adding that the tender was awarded to three companies specialized in this field.The municipality explained that the company was established in 2022 as a private shareholding company fully owned by the municipality, aiming to achieve comprehensive management of the solid waste ecosystem at its various stages through partnership with the private sector.It added that the company is subject to the highest standards of governance and is overseen by a board of directors chaired by the head of the Amman Municipality Committee, with members including representatives of the public sector by virtue of their positions, alongside a select group of specialists and experts, which enhances transparency and ensures institutional oversight and sound strategic direction.The municipality stressed that all the company's work is carried out within clear legal and regulatory frameworks and that its partnerships are based on transparency, competitiveness, and the achievement of the public interest. It affirmed that the company's performance is subject to continuous monitoring and evaluation according to approved performance indicators.