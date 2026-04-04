Russian Forces Use Chemical-Agent Munitions Nearly 400 Times In March

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Kravchuk, Head of the Communications Department of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy uses K-51 and RG-Vo gas grenades, as well as improvised containers filled with CS and CN substances. The primary delivery method is by drone drops. These means are most often used against positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces to force personnel to leave shelters and to gain a tactical advantage in key areas of effort.

Units of the Radiation, Chemical, Biological, and Nuclear (RCBN) defense of the Support Forces record the use of hazardous chemical substances, and collected samples are sent for forensic analysis. The highest intensity of such use was recorded in April 2025 – 894 cases.

Under the Chemical Weapons Convention, the use of such substances as a method of warfare is prohibited. CS and CN agents may be used in peacetime by law enforcement solely for riot control under strict limitations; however, their use in combat conditions is illegal.

Although these substances are not classified as lethal chemical warfare agents, they still pose a danger: they cause severe irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, tearing, coughing, choking, disorientation, and temporary loss of combat capability. In some cases, symptoms may indicate the use of other irritants or mixtures of unknown composition.

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Analysis of the trend indicates an increase in the use of such agents during the spring and summer period. In 2024, the peak occurred in May and June (over 700 and 600 cases respectively), while in 2025 it was in May and June (over 800 and 700). Given this trend, a further increase in such attacks is expected.

In this regard, military personnel are strongly advised not to neglect personal protective equipment, especially gas masks for respiratory protection.

As reported, in February 2026, nearly 400 cases were also recorded of Russian forces using munitions containing irritant chemical substances.