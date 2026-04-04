Ukrainian Usfs Strike Russian Air Defenses, Hit Radar Systems In Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Unmanned Systems Forces reported this on Facebook.

“In Feodosia, operators of the 9th Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade Magyar's Birds hit a radar station that is part of the S-400 complex – a system capable of detecting targets at distances of up to 600 km, tracking up to 100 objects simultaneously, and guiding up to 72 missiles. It can be deployed in five minutes and typically relocates before it can be detected. A complex target, but achievable,” the statement said.

In addition, operators of the 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center struck a Tor surface-to-air missile system in the Donetsk region.

Also, in the Luhansk region, a SKPP radar station was hit. The system detects drones at distances of up to 20 km and guides anti-aircraft drone operators positioned 2 to 5 km away. Without the radar, they are effectively“blind.”

Also in the Luhansk region, a ZU-23-2 mounted on an MT-LB chassis was struck. The system is used by Russian forces as a short-range air defense tool against Ukrainian drones.

All operations were carried out in coordination with the Deep Strike Center.

Defense Forcestwo Shahed launch bases in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, two launch bases for Shahed-type drones were hit in Navlia and at the Khalino airfield in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions.