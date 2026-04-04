Zelensky, Erdoğan Hold Talks In Istanbul

Zelensky, Erdoğan Hold Talks In Istanbul
The talks began with an official welcoming ceremony, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two leaders. The meeting is being held behind closed doors.
According to the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, the agenda includes discussions on current issues of bilateral relations, regional developments, and efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and a long-term solution, particularly within the framework of the Istanbul process.Read also: New agreements reached: Zelensky on cooperation with countries targeted by Iran
As reported, Zelensky arrived in Türkiye on a working visit.
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