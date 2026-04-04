War Update: 55 Clashes Since Morning, Fiercest Fighting Near Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine which released operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, April 4, on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Russian troops shelled the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Rohizne, and Ulanove in the Sumy region, as well as Yasna Poliana and Kryvusha in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out 65 shelling attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian positions, seven of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy launched four assaults near Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Ambarnе.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted four times to improve their positions near Kivsharivka and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attempt to advance toward Lyman.

No active operations were reported in the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 17 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka, with four clashes still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces made 11 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Rodynske, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, and Novomykolaivka; two clashes are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched seven attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrne. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near Vozdvyzhenske, Novoselivka, and Liubytske. One clash is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops attempted to advance near Stepove and carried out airstrikes near Stepnohirsk and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces conducted two unsuccessful assault attempts toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilohrudyi Island.

Defense Forces strike two Shahed launch bases in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions

No significant changes have been observed in other sectors of the front, and no enemy advances have been recorded.

As reported earlier, Russian forces are attempting to cross the Zherebets River in the Kupiansk-Lyman sector, though these actions have not significantly impacted the overall situation.