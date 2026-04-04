Exhibition 'Target Destroyed: Sky Of Kyiv Region' Opens In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration announced this on Facebook.

The exhibition is dedicated to the events of February-April 2022 and tells the story of the battle for the skies over the Kyiv region in the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

It is based on authentic materials from the combat operations of the Air Command Center, including photographs, fragments of destroyed enemy aircraft, and remains of missiles and drones.

Each exhibit serves as evidence of the work carried out by Ukrainian defenders who were tasked with protecting the capital and the Kyiv region.

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The project allows visitors to view those events through the lens of concrete facts and outcomes, as well as to trace the evolution from the first days of defense to Ukraine's current air defense capabilities.

The exhibition will run until April 20.

Photo credit: National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War / Facebook, Kyiv City Military Administration