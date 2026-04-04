Ukraine Launches Probe Into Violations At Uzhhorod Recruitment Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the command reported this on Facebook.

"The decision follows the publication by Andrii Kriuchkov, a regional representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in the Zakarpattia region, who reported alleged violations at the Uzhhorod Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center. The command of the Operational Command West has initiated a special commission to verify the facts outlined in the ombudsman representative's statement and to identify any other possible offenses," the statement said.

Upon completion of the review, all materials will be handed over to law enforcement agencies for proper legal assessment.

The Operational Command West emphasized its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy toward any violations of human rights, negligence, or abuse of authority by officials and personnel of recruitment centers.

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Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets earlier disclosed troubling findings following a monitoring visit to the Uzhhorod recruitment center conducted by his regional representative, Andrii Kriuchkov.

Despite obstruction by officials, inspectors documented serious violations, including cases where individuals were held at the center for weeks – with recorded detentions lasting 21, 24, 30, and even 50 days.

Photo credit: Ukraine's Ombudsman