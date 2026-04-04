Trump Gives Iran 48 Hours To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the U.S. leader made the statement on his Truth Social platform.

Trump recalled that he had previously given Iran ten days to "make a deal" or "open up the Hormuz Strait."

"Time is running out – 48 hours before all hell will rain down on them," he said, without specifying what actions the United States might take.

Trump threatens to halt arms supplies to Ukraine to pressure Europe on Hormuz Strait – FT

On March 23, Trump expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would soon be reopened and placed under joint control of the United States and Iran.

Photo: The White House