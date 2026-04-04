Trump Gives Iran 48 Hours To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
Trump recalled that he had previously given Iran ten days to "make a deal" or "open up the Hormuz Strait."
"Time is running out – 48 hours before all hell will rain down on them," he said, without specifying what actions the United States might take.Read also: Trump threatens to halt arms supplies to Ukraine to pressure Europe on Hormuz Strait – FT
On March 23, Trump expressed confidence that the Strait of Hormuz would soon be reopened and placed under joint control of the United States and Iran.
Photo: The White House
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