Russian Forces Attack Sumy With Drones, Leaving One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheienko, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, a Russian UAV hit a car parking area. As a result of the strike, two passenger cars were damaged. No casualties," the statement said.

In the same district, a 52-year-old man was injured in a separate attack involving a "Molniya" drone.

Five killed, 27 injured as Russia launches over 50 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk кegion

Doctors are providing him with medical care in a hospital. Other consequences are still being clarified.

As previously reported, the number of people injured in a nighttime attack in Sumy has risen to 13.

Photo: illustrative, Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine