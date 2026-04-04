Russian Forces Attack Sumy With Drones, Leaving One Injured
"In the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, a Russian UAV hit a car parking area. As a result of the strike, two passenger cars were damaged. No casualties," the statement said.
In the same district, a 52-year-old man was injured in a separate attack involving a "Molniya" drone.Read also: Five killed, 27 injured as Russia launches over 50 attacks on Dnipropetrovsk кegion
Doctors are providing him with medical care in a hospital. Other consequences are still being clarified.
As previously reported, the number of people injured in a nighttime attack in Sumy has risen to 13.
Photo: illustrative, Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine
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