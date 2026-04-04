War Update: 128 Clashes On Front Line, Ukrainian Forces Neutralize Over 110 Invaders In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in its operational update as of 22:00 on Saturday, April 4.

"In total, since the beginning of the day, 128 combat clashes have occurred... The enemy carried out 54 airstrikes, dropped 159 guided aerial bombs, used 6,144 kamikaze drones, and conducted 2,701 shellings of settlements and our troop positions," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces launched six assaults near Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, and Ambarne. Two clashes are ongoing.

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In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults near Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, and Novoosynove. Three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian forces are repelling two assaults near Platonivka and Yampol.

No attacks were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 26 enemy assaults in the Kostiantynivka direction near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Dovha Balka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks, attempting to advance near Bilytske, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Novomykolaivka, and toward Novyi Donbas. Three clashes are ongoing.

According to preliminary data, 67 Russian troops were killed and 44 wounded in this sector today. Ukrainian forces destroyed one vehicle and 14 units of special equipment, as well as one artillery piece; damaged two tanks, one armored combat vehicle, five vehicles, and seven enemy infantry shelters. A total of 207 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces attempted eight assaults near Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, and Verbove. Airstrikes hit areas near Ivanivka, Dobropasove, Levadne, and Vyshneve. One clash is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were ten enemy attacks near Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Pryluky, Olenokostiantynivka, and Myrne. The enemy also conducted airstrikes near Vozdvyzhenske, Novoselivka, Rybal'ske, and Liubytske.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops attempted to advance near Stepove and carried out airstrikes near Stepnohirsk and Hryhorivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three assault attempts toward the Antonivskyi Bridge and near Bilogrudyi Island.

No significant changes were reported in other directions, the General Staff added.

As reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, to April 4, 2026, are estimated at around 1,302,370 personnel.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine