Turkish Capital Ready To Host 1920 Running Race On Sunday

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 1920 Running Race, organized as part of Anadolu's 106th anniversary celebrations, is set to take place in the Turkish capital Ankara on Sunday,reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Sponsored by Gokturk Holding, Ankara's Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural Mineral Water, Kizilay Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay as a social responsibility partner, the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race will start at 10 am local time (0700GMT) in front of Anadolu's headquarters.

Following a course that passes around Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder and first president of the Republic of Türkiye, the race will finish at its starting point.

It will be broadcast live on the national broadcaster TRT Spor Yildiz.

Great interest in race

The race has drawn significant interest from sports enthusiasts.

Registrations for the race were received from across numerous provinces of Türkiye, with international athletes also set to take part.

A total of 1,188 athletes were accepted to participate in the major race, following the registration period that began on March 3 and concluded on April 2.

In addition to the general classification, the race will also include categories for participants aged 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70 and older.

In the general classification, first place winners in the men's and women's categories will receive 100,000 Turkish liras ($2,255) each, second-place winners 75,000 Turkish liras, and third place winners 50,000 Turkish liras.

The first place winners in each age group will receive 15,000 Turkish liras, second place 10,000 Turkish liras, and third-place winners 5,000 Turkish liras each. Successful athletes will also receive gifts from sponsors.