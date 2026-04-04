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Google Removes Belarusian State Media Youtube Channels Amid Sanctions Concerns

Google Removes Belarusian State Media Youtube Channels Amid Sanctions Concerns


2026-04-04 07:29:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Google has removed three state-affiliated YouTube channels belonging to Belarus, in a move linked to international sanctions, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports by the state news agency BELTA, the deleted accounts included its own channel, as well as those operated by the television broadcasters ONT and STV.

BELTA noted that Google, which owns YouTube, has not provided any official explanation for the removals. The lack of transparency has drawn criticism from Belarusian authorities.

The Belarusian Ministry of Information condemned the decision as “unfriendly and unjustified,” arguing that the affected media outlets are not included in any international sanctions lists. The ministry emphasized that it reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in response to the platform's actions.

The development underscores growing tensions between global technology companies and state-controlled media outlets in sanctioned or politically sensitive environments, where questions of content moderation, compliance, and geopolitical influence continue to intersect.

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AzerNews

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