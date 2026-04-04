S. Korea Restarts Operation Of Gori-2 Nuclear Reactor
The nuclear reactor at the Gori Nuclear Power Plant, located in Busan, 325 kilometers southeast of Seoul, began commercial operations in April 1983 as the country's third nuclear reactor.
But its 40-year permission expired in April 2023, and its operations had been suspended for safety inspections and improvements that were required before the facility could resume operations.
The Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., which operates the reactor, won permission last November to restart the nuclear reactor.
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