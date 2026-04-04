West Asia Crisis: Over 4.75 Lakh Indians Brought Home

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Government of India has facilitated the return of over 4.75 lakh Indian nationals from the Gulf and neighbouring regions, while confirming casualties and injuries among citizens caught in the conflict zone.

Responding to questions in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that more than one crore Indians are currently residing across West Asia, many of whom have been affected by disruptions arising from the ongoing regional crisis, including the fallout of the Iran–Israel conflict.

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The government confirmed that seven Indian nationals have died in recent hostilities - four in Oman, and one each in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq. One Indian is reported missing from a merchant vessel off the Oman coast, while several others have sustained injuries across Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Most of the injured are males aged between 20 and 60 years.

Providing a country-wise distribution, the government said the largest Indian diaspora is in the UAE (43.26 lakh), followed by Saudi Arabia (27.48 lakh). Kuwait hosts around 10.60 lakh Indians, Qatar 8.29 lakh and Oman about 6.75 lakh. Bahrain accounts for 3.15 lakh, while smaller populations are present in Iran (0.90 lakh), Israel (0.42 lakh), Iraq (0.37 lakh) and Jordan (0.18 lakh). Very small numbers remain in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.

The crisis has disrupted travel across the region, with airspace closures and flight cancellations affecting workers, students, tourists and pilgrims. The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian missions coordinated evacuation and transit efforts through regular and special commercial flights, as well as through neighbouring countries where direct routes were unavailable.

As part of precautionary measures, nearly 800 Indian students were evacuated from Iran before the situation escalated further, following advisories issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Others were assisted in relocating within Iran or exiting through land borders.

To manage the situation, the Ministry set up a dedicated 24×7 control room and activated emergency helplines across embassies. The control room alone handled over 1,100 calls and 265 emails from affected individuals and their families by March 26.

Indian missions in the region have been providing assistance including emergency travel documents, medical aid, temporary shelter and visa support, while also coordinating with local authorities and hospitals to monitor injured nationals and facilitate communication with families in India.

In the maritime sector, missions are working with the Directorate General of Shipping and local authorities to ensure the safety of Indian seafarers amid attacks on commercial vessels, including facilitating the repatriation of affected crew members.

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The government said it has issued multiple advisories since late February, urging Indian nationals to follow safety protocols and remain in contact with embassies, reiterating that all necessary steps are being taken to safeguard citizens in the region.

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