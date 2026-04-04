J & K Assembly Passes Private Universities Bill

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Saturday passed the Private Universities Bill, clearing the way for the establishment, incorporation and regulation of private universities in the Union Territory.

The bill, introduced by Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, seeks to create a structured framework governing the functioning, management and academic standards of private institutions, with a focus on ensuring quality education and safeguarding student interests.

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While moving the bill, Itoo said the government had factored in key concerns of the higher education sector before finalising the legislation. She said the move would strengthen academic infrastructure and provide students with more opportunities within Jammu and Kashmir.

“This bill will pave the way for establishing private universities and boost the higher-education sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Numerous students will benefit, as many earlier had to move outside the Union Territory for higher education,” she said during the proceedings.

During the discussion, several members, including Mir Saifullah, Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah and Tanvir Sadiq, moved amendments to the bill. However, they withdrew their proposals after receiving assurances from the government.

An amendment moved by legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia was put to vote but did not pass, as it was rejected through a voice vote.

The Speaker subsequently put the bill to a voice vote, and it was passed by the House.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah termed the passage of the bill a“milestone moment” for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. He said the legislation would open new avenues for quality higher education within the Union Territory, significantly reduce student outmigration and attract reputed institutions to set up campuses in the region.

He added that the move reflects the government's commitment to strengthening the academic ecosystem, fostering innovation and positioning Jammu and Kashmir as an emerging hub of higher education.

The Assembly also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Jan Vishwas Second (Amendment of Provisions) Bill. The legislation was moved by Agriculture Minister Javid Ahmed Dar on behalf of the chief minister.

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Explaining the objective, Dar said the bill aims to amend certain existing laws by decriminalising and rationalising offences to improve ease of living and ease of doing business, while also repealing outdated provisions.

Amendments proposed by members, including Bhat, Mankotia, Shah and Sadiq, were withdrawn following government assurances, after which the bill was taken up for consideration and passed by the House.