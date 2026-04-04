Public School In Cartago Opens The Country's First“Maker Space” To Nurture Talent In Science And Technology

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The Fernando Volio Jiménez Technical and Vocational School (CTP) in Cartago inaugurated the country's first Maker Space in the public education system.

This initiative is sponsored by Garnier & Garnier Real Estate Developments, through Zona Franca La Lima, in partnership with Tecnikids and the Ministry of Public Education (MEP), and will benefit more than 900 students and 50 teachers.

The Maker Space was created in response to current challenges in education, in a context where advances in artificial intelligence demand the development of human skills.

These include creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving.

Through this space, learning becomes a hands-on experience where students learn by doing, experimenting, and tackling real-world challenges, according to those in charge.

This Maker Space is an environment designed for students to explore, generate ideas, develop prototypes, test them, and share their findings.

This approach promotes active participation in the learning process and fosters an innovative mindset from an early age.

For the educational community at CTP Fernando Volio, this space represents a concrete opportunity to transform the learning experience.

“This project allows us to foster a more comprehensive learning experience for our students, linking it to areas such as science, technology, art, and mathematics.

“Beyond knowledge, it strengthens their ability to apply technological tools in their daily lives and prepares them to actively contribute to their environment. These types of partnerships with the private sector are key to achieving this,” said Abel Elizondo, the institution's director.

The opening of this facility is part of a pilot program launched in 2025 at three public institutions in the can t on of Cartago:

. CTP Fernando Volio Jiménez

. Tobosi High School

. Rafael Hernández Madriz School

This first phase has already reached more than 2,000 students, with the goal of fostering interest in STEAM fields (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) through a training program developed by Tecnikids.

The pilot program was structured around three pillars: the implementation of a STEAM curriculum tailored to each institution, the creation of innovation spaces equipped for the development of technology projects, and teacher training.

In this phase, more than 60 teachers participated in workshops that combined theory and practice, strengthening their ability to integrate new methodologies into the classroom.

“We are at a turning point in how students engage with knowledge. Artificial intelligence is forcing us to rethink educational spaces.

“This Maker Space addresses that need: it is a place where technology ceases to be an end in itself and becomes a means to solve real-world problems. Here, students can brainstorm, prototype, and create solutions, developing key skills for the workforce,” explained José Lam, director of Tecnikids Costa Rica Franca La Lima actualmente genera cerca de 10.000 empleos directos y alberga 19 empresas. Y cerca de 9 de cada 10 personas que trabajan en este parque empresarial son cartagineses.

“Initiatives like this address a clear need: to align education with the skills demanded by today's workforce.

“That is why, at Zona Franca La Lima-where the vast majority of talent comes from Cartago-this effort is part of a broader vision: to create concrete opportunities for people and strengthen the capabilities that define competitiveness today,” said Kembly Brenes, head of sustainability and corporate relations at Garnier & Garnier.

The post Public School In Cartago Opens The Country's First“Maker Space” To Nurture Talent In Science And Technology appeared first on The Costa Rica News.