US Jet Downed - Crew Member Still Missing As Search Enters Second Day, Iran Rejects Capture Claims Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) Search for the missing crew member of a US fighter jet that went down over southwestern Iran entered its second day on Saturday, mentioned a report by NBC News, as Iranian officials pushed back against reports that the US crew member had been captured.

One pilot from the two-seat F-15E Strike Eagle shot down on Friday has already been rescued . However, the second crew member is still missing, mentioned the report – citing a US official.

On Saturday, Iranian authorities along with Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied reports that the missing pilot had been found or detained - as per Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.

F-15E fighter jet shot down by Iran

Downing of the US fighter jet marks the first time in the month-long conflict with Iran that the US has lost a fighter jet, raising speculation of a dramatic escalation in the conflict between US-Israel and Iran.

Reports on Friday stated that Israel is helping the US with search and rescue operation of the missing crew member.

Earlier, the Iranian regime had urged people living in the area to look for the crew members as it shared pictures of a downed fighter jet on state television screens.

Iranian officials reportedly issued a public plea for locals to find the American crew member, offering a reward equivalent to $60,000, mentioned NBC's report – citing official and semi-official Iranian news organizations.

Aircraft for rescue mission also attacked

Iranian firepower also struck a US aircraft dispatched to support the search and rescue mission.

The aircraft - a single-seat A-10 Thunderbolt, also known as the Warthog - crashed in Kuwaiti airspace after its pilot safely ejected, a US official told NBC News.

US military helicopters were also hit by Iranian firepower, but no crew members were injured in the attack.

Israel-US-Iran conflict

Israel, US' conflict with Iran is now over a month long. Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes on Saturday, 28 February following Israel, US' joint attacks on the Islamic Republic. Explosions were reported across Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai – among other key Gulf hubs – which are also home to US military bases.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump issued a“48-hour” ultimatum to Iran, urging the country to make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz.

In a latest post on TRUTH social media, Trump reminded the Islamic Republic about the warning he had issued ten days ago.“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” he said.