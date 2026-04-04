CPI(M) Demands Removal Of HP Chief Secy Sanjay Gupta In Land Case

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) on Saturday demanded the immediate removal of acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and registration of an FIR against him, alleging misuse of office in the Chester Hill land case in Solan district.

In a statement issued here, the party accused Gupta of violating multiple state laws and extending undue benefits to a private company by interfering in official proceedings related to land purchase and construction at Chester Hill in Solan.

Allegations of Misuse of Office in Land Case

CPI(M) leaders said the party had earlier, during a press conference on March 30, 2026, alleged that Gupta misused his position and attempted to obstruct legal proceedings. They claimed that he had written an "unauthorised" letter on December 6, 2025, to the Deputy Commissioner of Solan, allegedly pressuring the district administration to ignore findings of an inquiry into violations of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

According to the party, the inquiry conducted by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Solan, had found that land at Chester Hill was purchased benami and in violation of legal provisions, and had recommended action. However, CPI(M) alleged that Gupta intervened to stall proceedings.

The party further stated that the state government's Additional Secretary (Revenue) has since quashed the December 6 communication and directed the Deputy Commissioner to proceed with action under Section 118. It added that the land in question is now liable to be taken over by the government.

Interference in Municipal Corporation Orders

Raising another issue, CPI(M) alleged that Gupta also interfered in orders passed by the Municipal Corporation, Solan, regarding demolition of alleged illegal constructions at Chester Hill under Sections 253 and 254 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994. The party claimed that the Chief Secretary was not legally authorised to hear such matters, which fall under the jurisdiction of a District Judge, and termed his intervention as a "clear violation of law."

Party Demands and Future Action

The party has demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe illegal land transactions by alleged land and real estate mafias across the state, and sought legal action against all officials found involved.

CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan warned that the party would launch a statewide agitation if the government fails to remove Gupta and initiate criminal proceedings against him. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)